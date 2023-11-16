Surrey Police Board suspended as B.C. moves to force transition from RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s public safety minister and solicitor general put the Surrey Police Board on ice Thursday, in the latest move to force the city to complete its transition to a municipal police force.

Mike Farnworth announced that he had suspended the board and announced former Abbotsford police chief Mike Serr will act as an administrator in their place.

In October, Farnworth introduced legislation to force the city to complete its transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), which included provincial powers to appoint an administrator to supplant the board.

In a statement, Farnworth said he had moved to use the powers “after careful consideration of the work by the Surrey Police Board, which has been limited due to the lack of progress from the City of Surrey in advancing the police model transition to the SPS.”

“I know the Surrey Police Board and each board member has done their best through what has been unique, challenging and complicated circumstances. I look forward to their continued work and their service to the people of Surrey once an administrator is no longer needed.”

October’s Police Amendment Act capped a long and fraught dispute between the province and the city over the future of the nascent SPS.

In July, Farnworth ordered Surrey to complete its transition from the Surrey RCMP to a municipal force, saying the city had failed to show moving back to the RCMP would be safe and not affect policing in other B.C. communities.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke was elected last year on a promise to scrap the transition, which was initiated under the administration of former mayor Doug McCallum, and has maintained her city has the ultimate authority to keep the RCMP.

Locke currently sits as chair of the Surrey Police Board.

In October, the city filed an application in B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review of the province’s order to complete the transition.

According to the city’s petition to the court, the police transition will cost Surrey an additional $464 million more over 10 years than keeping the RCMP.

The province has offered the city $150 million to help defray costs.

As of September, the Surrey Police Board said the SPS had hired 400 sworn and civilian staff, and deployed more than 200 officers.

