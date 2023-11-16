Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on County Road 28 in Port Hope: OPP

A Peterborough, Ont., driver faces multiple charges, including stunt driving, following a traffic stop in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., on Wednesday night.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:10 p.m., an officer conducting radar enforcement on County Road 28 clocked a vehicle travelling 157 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
The 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with stunt driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.
- Nathaniel Veltman found guilty of 1st-degree murder in historic London, Ont., attack trial
- Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault
- Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of homeless man in Montreal
- What the jury didn’t hear at trial of man accused in the London, Ont., attack
Comments