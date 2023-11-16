Menu

Headline link
Crime

Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on County Road 28 in Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 4:11 pm
A Peterborough, Ont., driver faces multiple charges, including stunt driving, following a traffic stop in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:10 p.m., an officer conducting radar enforcement on County Road 28 clocked a vehicle travelling 157 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with stunt driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

