Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Detours, traffic changes ahead as work continues on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 4:16 pm
Click to play video: '2021 construction season in Edmonton includes Yellowhead freeway work'
2021 construction season in Edmonton includes Yellowhead freeway work
The City of Edmonton says construction projects in the works for 2021 are worth a billion dollars and will employ 13,000 people. There are many project in the works, including the Terwillegar Drive expansion and the Valley Line LRT work. Sarah Ryan takes a closer look at one of the bigger projects - the conversion of Yellowhead Trail into a freeway – May 4, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Work on the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion means Edmonton motorists will have to change their driving habits, specifically near 127th Street.

It’s all part of a multi-year project to convert Yellowhead Trail into a freeway with three lanes of free-flowing traffic in each direction.

Eastbound traffic on the Yellowhead is using a new detour lane. That also means there’s currently no left-hand turn for northbound travel on 127th Street.

On Nov. 18, westbound traffic on the Yellowhead will be rerouted to the newly constructed detour lanes, maintaining two lanes of through traffic and right-hand turns.

On Nov. 25, northbound and southbound traffic on 127th Street will transition to the detour lanes, maintaining two lanes of through traffic and right-hand turns. During this stage, there will be no left-hand turns onto Yellowhead Trail from 127th Street allowed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business calls traffic changes for Yellowhead freeway ‘terrible’'
Business calls traffic changes for Yellowhead freeway ‘terrible’

At the 156-Street-to-St.-Albert section, new one-way eastbound and westbound service roads have opened. These roads provide access to 156th Street, 149th Street, 142nd Street and St. Albert Trail.

On the Fort Road Widening project, two lanes have reopened to traffic. More lanes and pedestrian access is expected on Fort Road by the end of 2023.

The conversion of Yellowhead Trail into a freeway means there will be several new underpasses and there will be a straightening of the road.

The conversion will allow vehicles to flow freely with the removal of traffic signals, intersections and crossings on the Yellowhead.

Story continues below advertisement

The goal is to improve the safety, operational capacity and level of service for the key corridor.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government commits $242M to Yellowhead Trail upgrade'
Alberta government commits $242M to Yellowhead Trail upgrade
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices