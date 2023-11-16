Detours, traffic changes ahead as work continues on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Work on the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion means Edmonton motorists will have to change their driving habits, specifically near 127th Street.

It’s all part of a multi-year project to convert Yellowhead Trail into a freeway with three lanes of free-flowing traffic in each direction.

Eastbound traffic on the Yellowhead is using a new detour lane. That also means there’s currently no left-hand turn for northbound travel on 127th Street.

On Nov. 18, westbound traffic on the Yellowhead will be rerouted to the newly constructed detour lanes, maintaining two lanes of through traffic and right-hand turns.

On Nov. 25, northbound and southbound traffic on 127th Street will transition to the detour lanes, maintaining two lanes of through traffic and right-hand turns. During this stage, there will be no left-hand turns onto Yellowhead Trail from 127th Street allowed.

At the 156-Street-to-St.-Albert section, new one-way eastbound and westbound service roads have opened. These roads provide access to 156th Street, 149th Street, 142nd Street and St. Albert Trail.

On the Fort Road Widening project, two lanes have reopened to traffic. More lanes and pedestrian access is expected on Fort Road by the end of 2023.

The conversion will allow vehicles to flow freely with the removal of traffic signals, intersections and crossings on the Yellowhead.

The goal is to improve the safety, operational capacity and level of service for the key corridor.