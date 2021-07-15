Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion to include new underpasses, road realignment in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The conversion of Yellowhead Trail into a freeway will include several new underpasses and the straightening of the road in the middle of Edmonton, the city revealed on Thursday.

The conversion will allow vehicles to flow freely with the removal of traffic signals, intersections and crossings on the Yellowhead.

The city said it has completed the concept plan for the largest and most technically complex part of the project, which stretches from St. Albert Trail to 97 Street.

Key features revealed Thursday include:

Yellowhead Trail will pass under new interchanges at 127 Street and 115 Street, with the north and southbound lanes being built at the elevation of the existing road

Yellowhead Trail will be realigned and straightened to remove the curve between 121 Street and 107 Street, which previously curved around the north edge of the former municipal airport The city said the straightening will accommodate plans for a future Metro Line LRT bridge

New service roads to manage traffic flow into residential and business communities

Working with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the project will support the relocation of the aging West Yellowhead Fire Station 8

The project does not require the purchase of any residential properties, however the city will need to acquire some commercial land

While the city said a detailed cost estimate will be determined during the design phase, that 4.3-kilometre section is expected to require approximately half of the freeway conversion’s $1-billion budget.

“The option we selected best meets the goal of providing free-flowing traffic along Yellowhead Trail while offering convenient access to adjacent communities and arterial roadways,” said Kris Lima, director of the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion program.

With the concept plan complete, the city said the project will move into the design phase in this fall, with the initial stage building on the work completed in concept.

As the design progresses, the city said refinement of the plan will take place.

The public is encouraged to continue to provide feedback to ensure the final design balances the goals of the freeway conversion with community, business and commuter needs.

Construction on Yellowhead Trail from St. Albert Trail to 97 Street is expected to begin in 2023 and to be completed by the end of 2027.

The city said it developed the plan for the section from St. Albert Trail to 97 Street after 18 months of technical evaluation and analysis, along with public and stakeholder engagement.

Several options were presented to the public in fall 2020.