Edmonton tackles 268 projects this construction season including LRT and parks

In its 2021 construction season, the City of Edmonton will work on 268 capital projects, employing an estimated 13,000 people.

On Tuesday, the city said current construction projects include bridges, LRT expansion, freeway conversions, neighbourhood renewal, new playgrounds and park upgrades.

“The $1 billion that will be spent this year on capital construction is an investment in this city we love,” said Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager for Integrated Infrastructure Services.

“It’s an investment in our future. We are planning and building a city where people want to live, where they feel that they belong, where they have opportunities to thrive, and where they can freely access everything that makes Edmonton great.”

In a news release, the city said capital projects strengthen Edmonton’s economic recovery, by providing jobs and hiring more than 300 businesses, subcontractors and suppliers that are locally owned or based in Edmonton.

The city said 93 per cent of its capital projects are on budget and 79 per cent are on schedule.

“We have ambitious goals this season,” Laughlin said. “But we’ve done it before. 2020 was a major year for construction in Edmonton. We’ll do it again. And safely.”

