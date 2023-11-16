Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TransLink unveils first 3 planned new Bus Rapid Transit routes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 4:40 pm
TransLink has announced the routes for three new Bus Rapid Transit lines in Metro Vancouver. View image in full screen
TransLink has announced the routes for three new Bus Rapid Transit lines in Metro Vancouver. TransLink
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TransLink has announced a trio of new routes that will anchor the planned next phase of its rapid transit expansion in the Lower Mainland.

The proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes will use higher-capacity buses that use traffic signal priority and off-board fare collection to further speed up travel.

Click to play video: 'City of Surrey wants bus rapid transit'
City of Surrey wants bus rapid transit

“Bus Rapid Transit is the best possible bus service, rapid transit with traffic separated bus lanes, high frequencies and rail-like stations for boarding,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said, calling the plan a transit “game-changer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Each of the three routes announced Thursday will link communities to existing or planned SkyTrain lines. They include:

  • King George Boulevard from Surrey Centre to White Rock
  • Langley Centre to Haney Place (Maple Ridge)
  • Metrotown (Burnaby) to North Shore (West Vancouver)

The King George Boulevard route will connect the Surrey Central SkyTrain station to Guildford, Surrey Memorial Hospital, Bear Creek Park, Newton Centre, South Surrey Park & Ride and Semiahmoo Centre.

More on BC

The Langley-Haney Place route will connect Langley Centre and the Haney Place Exchange in Maple Ridge via 200th Street, the Golden Ears Bridge and Lougheed Highway.

The Metrotown-North Shore route will connect a variety of key locations including Park Royal, Capilano Mall, Lower Lonsdale, Lower Lynn, Burnaby Heights, Brentwood, BCIT and Metrotown.

Quinn said with the new routes announced, TransLink will immediately begin planning work to flesh out the proposals.

Specific alignment, designs, costs and timelines associated with the routes have yet to be determined.

TransLink is bullish on the BRT model, in part because of its low capital cost compared with SkyTrain or light rail, and the fact routes can be built in as little as two to four years. The regional transportation and transit agency hopes to roll out nine such routes in the next decade as a part of its Access for Everyone plan — which currently remains unfunded.

Story continues below advertisement

“The three new corridors being announced today have been selected to maximize people’s access to rapid transit based on ridership potential, future housing and population growth projections as well as strong support from mayors to bring these properties to their communities,” TransLink Mayors’ Council chair Brad West said.

According to TransLink, bus ridership on its system has rebounded faster than any city in North America, and in some areas has eclipsed pre-pandemic levels by startling numbers.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government looks to add housing density around transit hubs'
B.C. government looks to add housing density around transit hubs
Trending Now

TransLink statistics show bus ridership in Surrey and Langley is at 120 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while some routes like the #310 from Surrey to Ladner have seen ridership more than double.

West said the proposed BRT lines will also help the region meet its requirements under new transit-oriented development legislation unveiled this month by the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with BRT, the 10-year Access for Everyone plan envisions doubling bus service in the region, the extension of the under-construction Broadway subway line to the University of British Columbia, the construction of a gondola to Simon Fraser University, 450 kilometres of new traffic-separated bike lanes and studying possible SkyTrain extensions to Newton in Surrey and Port Coquitlam.

Click to play video: 'TransLink is asking public for input on proposed Burnaby Mountain gondola'
TransLink is asking public for input on proposed Burnaby Mountain gondola

The TransLink Mayors’ Council has yet to secure funding commitments from the provincial or federal governments for their share of 10-year Access for Everyone plan’s estimated $21-billion price tag.

In fact, as recently as last month, TransLink warned that a structural deficit from fare shortfalls, falling gas tax revenue and inflation could result in a $4.7-billion funding gap in the next decade, which — if unresolved — could result in service cuts of up to 60 per cent.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices