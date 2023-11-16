Asylum claimant dies at encampment outside Mississauga shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Peel Region say an asylum claimant has died after sleeping at an encampment outside of a shelter in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a sudden death at an encampment on Dundas Street East, just east of Dixie Road, on Wednesday morning.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also confirmed the death and said a man who is an asylum claimant was sleeping outside of the shelter. He has scheduled a press conference outside of the shelter for Thursday afternoon to address the death.

Meanwhile, police said a man in his 40s was found inside of the tent without vital signs and was pronounced dead.

Police also told Global News the death may have been related to carbon monoxide due to “dangerous heating of a tent.”

The coroner went to the location and deemed the death not suspicious, police said. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released but police said there is next of kin who lives in the Greater Toronto Area.

View image in full screen People waiting outside the Mississauga shelter seen boarding a bus on Nov. 16, 2023. Sean O'Shea / Global News

Images from outside of the shelter show people waiting outside with their suitcases and belongings. Shortly after noon, people were seen getting onto a bus but it is unclear where they were taken to.

There have been calls across the GTA for more support for asylum seekers. Last month, in Toronto, more than 100 refugees were stranded outside of a shelter waiting for housing.

More to come.