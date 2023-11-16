‘Definitely planned’: $20K bronze sculpture stolen from art gallery in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

An art gallery in Vancouver’s Gastown said it was targeted by a planned smash-and-grab that has left them without a $20,000 sculpture.

The Gallery George on West Hastings Street said it had its front glass door smashed when the power went out on their block at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, a massive 200-pound bronze horse head sculpture was taken from its pedestal.

“It was definitely planned,” said Theresa Mura, the art gallery’s director.

“Getting it into the gallery … we had a hydraulic lift and three very strong men to get it onto its pedestal.”

Mura said through tears that it was heartbreaking to see one of the artist’s work stolen from the business.

The gallery’s director has filed a police report and said the gallery is planning a fundraiser to cover the damages and to increase security capacity.

Vancouver police has confirmed the incident.

Const. Tania Visintin said a man was seen smashing the door and walking away from the building.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.