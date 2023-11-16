Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Definitely planned’: $20K bronze sculpture stolen from art gallery in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:57 am
Click to play video: '$20K bronze sculpture stolen from art gallery in Vancouver'
$20K bronze sculpture stolen from art gallery in Vancouver
An art gallery in Vancouver’s Gastown said it has been targeted by a planned smash-and-grab that has left them without a $20,000 sculpture.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An art gallery in Vancouver’s Gastown said it was targeted by a planned smash-and-grab that has left them without a $20,000 sculpture.

The Gallery George on West Hastings Street said it had its front glass door smashed when the power went out on their block at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, a massive 200-pound bronze horse head sculpture was taken from its pedestal.

“It was definitely planned,” said Theresa Mura, the art gallery’s director.

“Getting it into the gallery … we had a hydraulic lift and three very strong men to get it onto its pedestal.”

Click to play video: 'Shop overcomes devastating vandalism again'
Shop overcomes devastating vandalism again
Trending Now

Mura said through tears that it was heartbreaking to see one of the artist’s work stolen from the business.

Story continues below advertisement

The gallery’s director has filed a police report and said the gallery is planning a fundraiser to cover the damages and to increase security capacity.

Vancouver police has confirmed the incident.

Const. Tania Visintin said a man was seen smashing the door and walking away from the building.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices