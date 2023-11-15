Menu

Crime

Regina police request public assistance for information on hit-and-run incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 5:50 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is requesting public assistance for information on the person(s) involved in a hit-and-run incident that involved a cyclist. File / Getty
The Regina Police Service is looking for information from the public as it investigates a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist.

According to a release, police attempted a traffic stop on Nov. 9 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on a black Ford Escape SUV at 8th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

“The driver of the vehicle did not stop and proceeded through a red light, evading police,” the RPS stated. “A short time later officers were driving near 1st Avenue and Elphinstone Street when they came upon an adult male cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle just moments earlier. EMS arrived and transported the victim to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.”

Police located the suspect vehicle at 3rd Avenue and Garnet Street, but stated the occupants of the vehicle were no longer at the scene.

Trending Now

“The vehicle was the same one that had evaded police earlier at 8th Avenue and Elphinstone Street,” the release read. “Investigation determined the suspect vehicle was stolen and at this time police are still searching for the suspect involved.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

