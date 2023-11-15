Jeremy Renner shows astonishing recovery 10 months after snowplow accident

Send this page to someone via email

Jeremy Renner is sharing proof that hard work and patience really does pay off.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old Marvel star posted an update about his physical recovery 10 months after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

Renner shared a video of himself skipping side-to-side down a long, elevated driveway. The movement appears fluid and relatively easy for Renner, especially considering the extensive injuries he obtained in January after being crushed by a seven-tonne machine.

After the skipping, Renner even jogs back up the concrete slope with a focused look on his face.

“Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery,” Renner wrote, noting that the video was his first attempt at the steep skipping exercise.

The Hawkeye actor said the activity brought him “to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel,” Renner wrote in a sign-off to his dedicated fanbase.

Renner’s fans continued to spread the love in the comments of his post, with many praising him for his mental and physical strength amid such a difficult recovery.

On Jan. 1, 2023, Renner was severely injured after he was crushed by a seven-tonne PistenBully snowcat. The incident left Renner with more than 30 broken bones, as well as “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

At the time of the accident, Renner was trying to prevent his nephew from being hit by the snowplow. The actor was using the PistenBully to pull his nephew’s car out from heavy snow at his Reno, Nev., home.

Story continues below advertisement

Though the family member was saved from injury, Renner was pulled under the vehicle’s moving track and was crushed.

0:22 Jeremy Renner injured: Actor posts video of hospital ‘spa day’ during recovery

During a March interview with Diane Sawyer and ABC News, Renner said the accident made him a “lucky man” who “chose to survive” for the sake of his family.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium,” he said.

0:49 ‘Avengers’ actor Jeremy Renner sits down with Diane Sawyer to discuss near-fatal snowcat accident

Since his injury, Renner has shared regular updates about his healing and medical treatments. Earlier this month, Renner said he’s tried a myriad of therapies since his recovery began on Jan. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

0:31 Jeremy Renner posts video update on anti-gravity treadmill after snowplow injury

Renner said he’s undergone “countless hours” of physical therapy, peptide injections, stem cell treatments and other conventional and non-conventional therapies. But according to Renner, the most powerful therapy of all has been a good mindset.

“My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better,” he wrote.

“Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since October, Renner has also been teasing a new musical project titled Love and Titanium, a nod to his recovery milestones following the snowplow accident.