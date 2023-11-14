Angel Tree Campaign kicks off 31st year in southern Alberta

The 31st annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign kicked off Tuesday, hoping to bring joy to the hearts of kids in 32 communities in southwestern Alberta.

This year’s goal is to reach 3,800 children and youth. Eight-hundred gift bundles have already been completed, with 3,000 left to go.

A special ceremony was hosted by new title sponsor Avonlea Homes, with a cheque worth $19,200 presented to the campaign.

Staff with Angel Tree say they already have families working on handmade gifts for children and it’s an incredible feeling to know they can touch the hearts of young families who are grappling with a tough time.

“Families who are receiving the gifts from Angel Tree walk among us here in our community,” co-chair, Karen Nemeth said. “They are the people we go to school with, that we see in stores, we work with and we’re at the playgrounds with. These are the families that are struggling that need our help.”

“Lethbridge is without exception an extremely caring and giving community,” said Sandra Mintz, CEO of Lethbridge Family Services. “All year long we’ve been receiving treasures of handmade toques, mitts, scarves, stuffed bears, blankets and quilts from our active community crafters.”

Anyone looking to donate to the cause has almost 100 drop-off locations to choose from across southwestern Alberta.