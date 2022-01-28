Menu

Health

‘Substantial’ Lethbridge Family Services donation to help reduce counselling wait times

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 7:53 pm
Kim and Trina Tymko present a cheque to Lethbridge Family Services' counselling department on Friday, January 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Kim and Trina Tymko present a cheque to Lethbridge Family Services' counselling department on Friday, January 28, 2022. Eloise Therien / Global News

Kim and Trina Tymko made their second donation to Lethbridge Family Services counselling department on Friday, in the hopes of helping others access mental health supports and raise awareness around increased need.

The family’s first donation was presented privately in December 2019. They did not disclose the monetary amount for either donation.

“Our family, many of us, suffer from mental health issues,” Trina explained. “But we also have the means to the counselling and great access.”

According to Lisa Lewis, the director of counselling, outreach, and education at LFS, calls to the centre have been very high in the last several months.

“Wait times since the beginning of COVID have pretty much doubled, and we’ve gone to at times needing to triage families, which is absolutely unacceptable,” Lewis said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The money will go towards hiring new staff, as well as (supporting the purchase) of some toys, some play items that we need to get in order to deliver the non-directive or directive therapy in our play room.”

The Tymkos hope their support will encourage others to step up, helping to destigmatize mental health.

“Talking about it, knowing that the people in need, are in great dire need,” she said.

Lethbridge Family Services supports around 8,000 Albertans through its various programs and services.

