Sports

Quebec City to host Los Angeles Kings for two pre-season games in 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 11:50 am
The Los Angeles Kings will hold part of their 2024 training camp and play two pre-season games at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, the team announced Tuesday.

The Kings, who will train in Quebec City from Oct. 2-6, will face the Boston Bruins in their first pre-season game on Oct. 3, before taking on the Florida Panthers two days later. Phillip Danault and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who are both from the province, play for the Kings.

The last time Videotron Centre hosted an NHL pre-season game was Sept. 20, 2018, when the Montreal Canadiens faced off against the Washington Capitals.

The 18,000-seat arena opened in 2015 in hopes of attracting a potential NHL franchise.

Currently, the building is home to the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Quebec Nordiques, the city’s former NHL team, moved to Denver in 1995 and became the Colorado Avalanche, winning the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

