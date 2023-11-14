Puslinch son and mother charged in connection with 2021 collision

Send this page to someone via email

A Puslinch man and his mom are facing charges after police allege they encouraged his girlfriend to lie about him being involved in a serious collision over two years ago.

Investigators said two cars were racing on Woolwich Street in May 2021, when one of them got into a serious five-vehicle collision that injured a 14-year-old girl.

Police said the first vehicle left the scene.

Officers spoke to the girlfriend of the driver of the second vehicle and she reportedly gave them a statement minimizing his involvement.

In a second statement, police said she alleged that her boyfriend and his mother had encouraged her to lie about the collision.

A 22-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman turned themselves in on Saturday.

They’ll appear in court on Jan 5, 2024.