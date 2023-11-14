Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 14'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 14
WATCH: Windy day ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Nov. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
The need for more shelter spaces, and defining self-care in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Shelter space demand growing: Tribal Chief Mark Arcand

The need for emergency shelter space continues to grow with winter fast approaching in Saskatchewan.

The province recently announced funding for new spaces in Saskatoon, but the city has yet to figure out where they will go. At the same time, the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency wellness centre is operating at capacity.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand discusses the current situation, the impact of the zero drug policy, and where people turned away can find another place for help.

Click to play video: 'Shelter space demand growing: Tribal Chief Mark Arcand'
Shelter space demand growing: Tribal Chief Mark Arcand

Defining self-care and preventative medicine: Healthy Living

Preventative medicine and self-care are buzzwords we keep hearing about.

Self-care is the new health care challenge focussing on daily wellness which leads to preventative medicine.

Physiotherapist and yoga therapist Adrianne Vangool looks at how people can add self-care into their lives and breaks down misconceptions in Healthy Living.

Click to play video: 'Defining self-care and preventative medicine: Healthy Living'
Defining self-care and preventative medicine: Healthy Living
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 14'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 14
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

