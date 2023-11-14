Montreal’s Jewish community say they’re on alert after gunfire towards schools

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Montreal’s Jewish community say they are on edge after the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks.

Early Sunday morning a Jewish school in Côte-des-Neiges was targeted by gunfire for the second time in just a few days, police say.

Now as police ramp up patrols, some are calling for even more security while some are considering keeping their kids at home.

The day after the Yeshiva Gedola School in Côte-des-Neiges was targeted by gunfire for the second time in a week, police were making themselves very visible as children studied inside.

“It’s business as usual. Kids are resilient, especially the younger kids,” said Rabbi Menachem Karmel, the principal of Yeshiva Gedola’s Elementary, on Monday.

The school is tightening security, adjusting its outdoor lighting and surveillance cameras.

Karmel admited some parents are concerned.

“I actually spoke to a group of women in the community last night, reassuring them that there’s nothing we won’t do to make sure the children are safe,” he said.

As the conflict rages between Israel and Hamas half a world away, the United Talmud Torah school in Côte-des-Neiges was also hit with bullets last week. Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and the Federation CJA offices across the street.

“No other Jewish community in North America is currently experiencing the same kind of antisemitic terrorism as we’re experiencing here,” claimed Yeir Szlak, president and CEO of Federation CJA.

Politicians of all stripes have denounced the attacks, and the Jewish community has been reassured by the swift and serious response from Montreal police.

“The SPVM has been a staunch ally and partner in addressing this Anti-Semitic terrorism,” said Szlak.

A coalition of over 100 Jewish organizations in Montreal sent two letters to Premier François Legault and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking them to streamline a recent commitment to spend $5 million to help beef up security and safety.

“We are asking for an immediate significant boost in funding and for a reduction in red tape so that it is easier for organizations to take advantage of the funding. Currently the application process is complicated, and there are too many barriers to accessing it,” the letter writers from various synagogues, schools and centres wrote.

Several parents of children who attend Jewish schools and daycares are on edge.

“As a parent, I’d had the thought, ‘Should I pull my kids from school? Is that what’s safest?'” said Montreal mother Andrea Kessous. “Ultimately, I feel like they’re best and happiest and best taken care of in their school environments.”

Kessous is not alone. Two other Jewish parents who spoke to Global News said they considered keeping their children home from their Jewish schools or daycares in recent days.

“It is critical to continue to go to school despite the fear. It is critical to continue to pray in synagogue, despite the fear, and continue to live a Jewish life despite the fear,” said Szlak. “If we don’t, then the terrorists have already won.”

CJA says fireworks for the Hindu holiday of Diwali sparked countless calls from people worried guns were going off.

“This is where we’re at right now,” he said.

The advocacy organization wants to see off-duty police officers stationed in front of Jewish institutions, and called on Montreal mayor Valérie Plante to support their request. A spokesperson for the mayor referred Global News to the Montreal police, who did not respond in time for our deadline.

Jewish community advocates are stressing that the conflict in the Middle East will not be solved with hatred here at home.