Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jewish school in Montreal target of shooting in fourth hate crime in one week, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau condemns brawl at Concordia, gunfire at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal: ‘Not who we are’'
Trudeau condemns brawl at Concordia, gunfire at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal: ‘Not who we are’
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Jewish school in Montreal was once again the target of gunfire early morning Sunday in what authorities say is the fourth reported hate crime targeting the community in one week.

Police say 911 calls were made around 5 a.m. for gunshots heard near Yeshiva Gedola school in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. Officers say they found bullet holes and casings at the school on Deacon Road near the Van Horne Avenue intersection when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was seen leaving the scene after shots were heard. Police could not confirm if anyone was inside the school at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

This is the second time Yeshiva Gedola has been the target of gunfire in just a few days. On Thursday police reported overnight gunshots fired at the school and at United Talmud Torah school, also in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Concerns mounting after 2 Jewish schools hit by gunfire in Montreal'
Concerns mounting after 2 Jewish schools hit by gunfire in Montreal

On Tuesday, a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, also overnight. None of these incidents caused any injuries and no arrests have been made.

Politicians, community groups condemn repeated ‘abhorrent acts of hatred’

In a statement Sunday, Premier François Legault said that his heart was with the Jewish community and that all efforts will be made to “punish the culprits.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the incidents “abhorrent acts” that Montreal can’t accept. “All Montrealers have the right to feel safe.”

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Jewish community group B’nai Brith Canada said it was “deeply disturbed by this repeated act of hatred.”

Michael Mostyn, executive director of B’nai Brith Canada, called the events “mind-boggling.”

“We certainly hope that the Montreal police can get to the bottom of this and ensure the safety of the Jewish community,” he said. “The trend, not only in Montreal, but across Canada, is clear: anti-Semitism is growing rapidly, and is tantamount to an uncontrollable disease. We must all do our part to combat this scourge.”

Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller called the incident “another violent and cowardly act against a Jewish school in Montreal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Trudeau condemns brawl at Concordia, gunfire at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal: ‘Not who we are’'
Trudeau condemns brawl at Concordia, gunfire at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal: ‘Not who we are’

Sponsored content

AdChoices