Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

74-year-old pedestrian struck and killed north of Barrie

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 2:24 pm
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 74-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Springwater Township late Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the northbound lanes near 1013 Bayfield Street, which is near Carson Road, at around 11:15 p.m.

The victim, a resident of Tay Township, died at the scene.

Bayfield Street was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Trending Now

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision to contact the OPP.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices