74-year-old pedestrian struck and killed north of Barrie

A 74-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Springwater Township late Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the northbound lanes near 1013 Bayfield Street, which is near Carson Road, at around 11:15 p.m.

The victim, a resident of Tay Township, died at the scene.

Bayfield Street was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision to contact the OPP.