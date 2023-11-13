Chestermere RCMP investigating after man suffering from gunshot wound arrives at detachment

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a suspected shooting in the city of Chestermere that sent one person to hospital.

Officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the Chestermere RCMP detachment, in the city just east of Calgary, shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in search of help.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

Police believe the man had been in his vehicle along with a passenger in the area of Meganser Drive when someone fired shots at the vehicle. The passenger was not hurt and the victim was able to drive to the RCMP station.

The suspect vehicle in the shooting is described by RCMP as a dark-coloured pickup truck of unknown make and model. A description of the shooting suspect or suspects has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have dashcam or security camera footage of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP or Crime Stoppers.