Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Chestermere RCMP investigating after man suffering from gunshot wound arrives at detachment

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 1:25 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway into a suspected shooting in the city of Chestermere that sent one person to hospital.

Officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the Chestermere RCMP detachment, in the city just east of Calgary, shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in search of help.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

Police believe the man had been in his vehicle along with a passenger in the area of Meganser Drive when someone fired shots at the vehicle. The passenger was not hurt and the victim was able to drive to the RCMP station.

Trending Now

The suspect vehicle in the shooting is described by RCMP as a dark-coloured pickup truck of unknown make and model. A description of the shooting suspect or suspects has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have dashcam or security camera footage of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices