Canada

2 teens stabbed at Cambridge shopping mall on Saturday afternoon: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 10:01 am
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Two teens were taken to hospital after being stabbed at a shopping mall in Cambridge, Ont., on Saturday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the Cambridge Centre shopping mall at around 3 p.m. after the stabbing was reported.

Two groups of teens got into a fight in which two of the teens were stabbed.

One of the injured teens was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a second was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a teen from Cambridge was arrested and is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

More on Canada
