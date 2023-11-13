2 teens stabbed at Cambridge shopping mall on Saturday afternoon: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were taken to hospital after being stabbed at a shopping mall in Cambridge, Ont., on Saturday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the Cambridge Centre shopping mall at around 3 p.m. after the stabbing was reported.

Two groups of teens got into a fight in which two of the teens were stabbed.

One of the injured teens was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a second was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a teen from Cambridge was arrested and is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.