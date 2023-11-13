Two men rushed to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two men were taken to hospital after a fight and a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sunday night.
The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. near Dundas Street and The East Mall.
Police said there were reports of two men fighting when one man was stabbed.
Paramedics told Global News two men were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The suspect is described as a man around 25 to 30 years old, about six-foot-on3 inches tall with short black hair. He was wearing all black at the time of the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
