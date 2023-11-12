Hullo cancels weekend sailings due to vessel storm damages, dry dock work

Send this page to someone via email

The first B.C. South Coast storm of the season knocked out power for tens of thousands of residents and damaged a Hullo vessel, causing the company to cancel all weekend sailings.

Hullo said weather damage has temporarily sidelined one of its vessels, while its other vessel was already out of service for pre-planned dry dock work.

All sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver on Nov. 11 and 12 were cancelled.

Passengers who had tickets for sailings will be issued a refund to their original payment method, Hullo said.

“We appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to rectify this situation as quickly as possible,” Hullo staff said in a release.

If refunds are not received within five business days, Hullo said customers should contact its held desk by email at support@hullo.com.

An update on services is expected by 5 p.m. Sunday for Monday’s sailings.