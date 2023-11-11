Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina marks Remembrance Day at Brandt Centre

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina Remembrance Day 2023'
Regina Remembrance Day 2023
Regina's Brandt Centre hosted thousands on Remembrance Day as the city came out to pay their respects.
Thousands gathered in Regina’s Brandt Centre on Saturday to pay their respects.

Traditions like wreath laying, the recitation of poems like In Flanders Fields and musical performances took place at the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It’s a ceremony that was a sense of pride for Regina-born and raised Aaron Kaytor, whose grandfather was a World War II vet and lost an arm in battle.

Kaytor started as a navy cadet in the 1990s and is now commanding officer for Regina’s naval reserve division. He said sacrifice is something that crosses his mind often.

“As commanding officer, some of the thoughts that go through my head every time I deploy somebody that’s part of my unit from Regina, is what would I do if I got that call? If I had to go and talk to their parents? And it really brings things back home for me too,” he said.

Kaytor said he was proud to see his hometown come out and pay their respects.

Trending Now

Sandra Masters, mayor of Regina, echoed that pride as she was in attendee at the ceremony.

“It’s not just individual soldiers, but all the families and their loved ones that essentially pay the price with that sacrifice as well, I’m really proud to be here today, I was really proud at the number of people that showed up to pay their respects,” she said.

Kaytor said on Remembrance Day, it’s important to remember all who serve their country, regardless of armed forces branch.

“They talk about brothers in arms, it really means something. You all go through shared experiences and you’re all after a common goal,” he said.

More on Canada
