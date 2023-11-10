Brooks man charged after shooting himself in local bar

See more sharing options

A 45-year-old Brooks man who accidentally shot himself in a bar back in August is facing eight charges in connection with the RCMP investigation.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 24, emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call after reports of a shot being fired inside an undisclosed establishment.

Yohannes Tekesti was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. But the severity of his injuries saw him airlifted to Calgary.

RCMP announced Thursday Tekesti had been charged with weapons offences as well as cocaine and crystal meth trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 22.