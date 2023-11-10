Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brooks man charged after shooting himself in local bar

By Douglas Vaessen Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 2:32 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 45-year-old Brooks man who accidentally shot himself in a bar back in August is facing eight charges in connection with the RCMP investigation.

In the early morning hours of  Aug. 24, emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call after reports of a shot being fired inside an undisclosed establishment.

Yohannes Tekesti was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.  But the severity of his injuries saw him airlifted to Calgary.

Trending Now

RCMP announced Thursday Tekesti had been charged with weapons offences as well as  cocaine and crystal meth trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 22.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices