Crime

More than a dozen windows smashed at Sheldon Williams Collegiate: Regina police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 12:18 pm
Multiple windows at Sheldon Williams Collegiate were smashed around Nov. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Multiple windows at Sheldon Williams Collegiate were smashed around Nov. 8, 2023. Courtesy of Ella Fay
More than a dozen windows had holes smashed into them at Sheldon Williams Collegiate, according to Regina police.

Multiple windows at the front of the gym entrance and more around the school were smashed, while a school vehicle also had its window smashed.

Regina police were called to the south-end high school Wednesday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found in the 3800 block of Regina Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

A file image of Sheldon Williams Collegiate in Regina. View image in full screen
A file image of Sheldon Williams Collegiate in Regina. File / Global News
Kevin Billings-Barth has been charged with:

  • mischief over $5,000
  • mischief under $5,000
  • failure to comply with a probation order
  • breach of a conditional sentence order

Billings-Barth made his first court appearance in provincial court Friday at 9:30 a.m.

