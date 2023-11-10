Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple residents displaced after early morning fire in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 12:04 pm
Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a fire just before 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. View image in full screen
Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a fire just before 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple people have been displaced from a home after a fire Friday morning.

According to Regina fire, shortly before 3 a.m., crews were sent to a house fire on the 1200 block of King Street.

“(The) fire was extinguished and contained to the main floor,” Regina fire said on social media.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple occupants were displaced and supported by Mobile Crisis.

The fire is currently under investigation.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices