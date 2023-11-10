Multiple residents displaced after early morning fire in Regina

Multiple people have been displaced from a home after a fire Friday morning.
According to Regina fire, shortly before 3 a.m., crews were sent to a house fire on the 1200 block of King Street.
“(The) fire was extinguished and contained to the main floor,” Regina fire said on social media.
Multiple occupants were displaced and supported by Mobile Crisis.
The fire is currently under investigation.
