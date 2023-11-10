Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

B.C. warned to prepare for heavy rain, wind, snow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2023 11:41 am
Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on drought levels in the province and your Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Environment Canada says a “vigorous frontal system” expected to cross British Columbia’s South Coast is bringing with it heavy rain and wind for some regions of the province, and snow for others, until at least Saturday.

The agency has issued multiple warnings for Metro Vancouver, saying 50 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to hit the Fraser Valley and the North Shore and northeast regions beginning tonight.

Forecasters say the rain should taper off over parts of Metro Vancouver on Saturday morning but persist in the Fraser Valley until the evening.

Wind warnings also cover much of the region as well as portions of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour before easing Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says wind could cause power outages and downpours could be heavy enough to lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

A special weather statement covering portions of the Coquihalla and Trans-Canada highways as well as Highway 3 through the mountains says 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by Sunday morning.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

