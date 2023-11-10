Police in Lindsay, Ont. seek 2 suspects following east-end business break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business in Lindsay, Ont., early Thursday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Friday officers received a report of a break-in at a commercial business in the area of Highway 36 and Weldon Road in the east end of town.

Police determined that around 4 a.m. Thursday, two men forced their way into the business and stole property. They then left the area eastbound on Weldon Road, travelling in a grey 2014 Subaru SUV.

Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of stolen licence plates CKJC648, which were attached to the suspect vehicle involved in the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324.5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at khcrimestoppers.com.