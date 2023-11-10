Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Lindsay, Ont. seek 2 suspects following east-end business break-in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Crime a growing concern for Canadian small businesses: report'
Crime a growing concern for Canadian small businesses: report
A new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows almost half of small businesses surveyed have either been directly or indirectly impacted by criminal activities. Tomasia DaSilva reports. – Nov 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for two suspects following a break-in at a business in Lindsay, Ont., early Thursday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Friday officers received a report of a break-in at a commercial business in the area of Highway 36 and Weldon Road in the east end of town.

Police determined that around 4 a.m. Thursday, two men forced their way into the business and stole property. They then left the area eastbound on Weldon Road, travelling in a grey 2014 Subaru SUV.

Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of stolen licence plates CKJC648, which were attached to the suspect vehicle involved in the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324.5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices