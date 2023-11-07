Woman accused of biting, spitting on police officer in Lindsay, Ont.

See more sharing options

A woman faces charges after being accused of assaulting a police officer during an incident in Lindsay, Ont., early Saturday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to a report of a window being broken at a York Street North location. Officers located a suspect, who they say spat on an officer.

While being handcuffed, the suspect also bit the officer.

A 28-year-old woman from Lindsay was charged with mischief under $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

She was later released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 14.