Crime

Man assaulted, robbed after leaving bank in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 11:30 am
Kawartha Lakes Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a reported assault and robbery on Nov. 6, 2023.
Kawartha Lakes Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a reported assault and robbery on Nov. 6, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Facebook
Police are looking for a suspect following an assault and robbery in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday evening.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a bank on Kent Street West.

Police learned a man was depositing money at the bank when he was approached in the ATM lobby by the suspect, who was asking for money.

The suspect followed the man away from the bank and shortly after assaulted the victim and stole his wallet.

The suspect was wearing a black-hooded sweater, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

