1 arrested for robbery at Hwy 62 business in Bancroft: OPP

One person was arrested following a reported robbery at a business on Hwy. 62 in Bancroft, Ont., last week.

According to Bancroft OPP, shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a business robbery.

OPP on Monday said they arrested one person. No other details were provided on the investigation.

Andrew Tadman-Houlding, 37, from Gilmour, Ont., was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Monday.