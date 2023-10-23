Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested for robbery at Hwy 62 business in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2023 10:32 am
Bancroft OPP arrested one person following a reported robbery at a business on Hwy. 62 on Oct. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP arrested one person following a reported robbery at a business on Hwy. 62 on Oct. 19, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was arrested following a reported robbery at a business on Hwy. 62 in Bancroft, Ont., last week.

According to Bancroft OPP, shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a business robbery.

OPP on Monday said they arrested one person. No other details were provided on the investigation.

Trending Now

Andrew Tadman-Houlding, 37, from Gilmour, Ont., was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Monday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices