Police in N.S. looking for robbery suspect who barricaded worker inside freezer

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating an armed robbery where a convenience store employee was barricaded in a walk-in freezer.

New Glasgow Regional Police said they were called at around 5 a.m. Friday to a Needs Convenience store in the area of East River Road and Marsh Street.

A man “entered the store with a weapon,” assaulted the worker and barricaded the person in the freezer, according to a news release.

The suspect then ” immediately fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.” The worker was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police released an image of the suspect from the store’s security camera. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black face covering, black gloves and black sneakers trimmed with white.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on the robbery is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers.