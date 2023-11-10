Teens charged with possessing gun that put Port Colborne schools into lockdown: police

Two 15-year-olds have been charged following a “weapons call” Thursday afternoon that forced the lockdown of three Port Colborne, Ont., schools.
Niagara police say Port Colborne High, Steele Street and McKay Public were placed into hold and secure protocol amid reports of a youth with a firearm.
Investigators say a gun wasn’t located inside Port Colborne High near Steele and Elgin Streets after a thorough search with a K9 unit.
However, one would be seized at a location outside of the learning facility.
There were no injuries in the incident and students were sent home early.
The two teens are facing charges connected with possessing a firearm.
One of the teens has an additional charge for careless use of a gun.
The two are in court on Friday.
- Ontario woman ‘yelling and crying for help’ during violent dog attack at condo
- Property dig fails to find traces of woman who disappeared 51 years ago: Ontario police
- Most Wanted: Edmonton firearms unit helping unlock new details in mass shooting
- HUB mall shooting victim’s parents join call to reduce frequency of parole hearings
Comments