Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged with possessing gun that put Port Colborne schools into lockdown: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby'
School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby
School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two 15-year-olds have been charged following a “weapons call” Thursday afternoon that forced the lockdown of three Port Colborne, Ont., schools.

Niagara police say Port Colborne High, Steele Street and McKay Public were placed into hold and secure protocol amid reports of a youth with a firearm.

Investigators say a gun wasn’t located inside Port Colborne High near Steele and Elgin Streets after a thorough search with a K9 unit.

However, one would be seized at a location outside of the learning facility.

There were no injuries in the incident and students were sent home early.

Trending Now

The two teens are facing charges connected with possessing a firearm.

One of the teens has an additional charge for careless use of a gun.

Story continues below advertisement

The two are in court on Friday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices