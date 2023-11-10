Menu

Crime

3 teens charged in hate-motivated assault against LGBTQ2 member in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 9:43 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say three teenagers have been charged after an assault involving a member of the LGBTQ2 community on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just before 1 p.m. officers were called to investigate an assault in the Yonge and Wellesley streets area.

Investigators said the victim was “concerned with the treatment of a group of young women and intervened to check on their well-being.”

There was a verbal altercation between a trio of teens and the victim, police said. Investigators say the victim was then violently attacked by the three suspects.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the assault, police said.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were charged with assault causing bodily harm.

“After consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.

