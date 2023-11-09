Menu

Crime

2 K9s join Saint John Police Force to take a bite out of crime

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 4:49 pm
Saint John Police welcome two new dogs to their K-9 unit
WATCH: The Saint John Police force has welcomed a couple of new crime fighters to their ranks of the four-legged breed. As Nathalie Sturgeon reports, the newest members of the K-9 unit are already making a difference in keeping their community safe.
It’s gone to the dogs – well, police K9 Maverick and Arlo, that is.

The new four-legged Saint John Police Force recruits have been on the job for about three weeks and join Diesel, who has been with the force for about six years.

Const. Mike Jackson, Const. Scott Boyles and their partners spent about five months training to service Saint John. It is a lengthy process, but the two said it is worth it.

Maveric and Arlo are brothers and are only 16 months old. View image in full screen
Maveric and Arlo are brothers and are only 16 months old.

The two pairs have already been involved in a successful search for a 75-year-old man in heavily-wooded and difficult terrain in just the first three weeks of the job.

Maverick and Arlo – brothers – are two German shepherds. They are highly skilled search dogs and are trained to respond to each and every one of their handlers’ commands.

“We’re looking forward to evolving into more services training for searches for weapons, guns specifically, and some drug articles. We should be evolving into training some time in the new year,” Jackson said.

The dogs move in quickly on the command of both Jackson and Boyles in the event a suspect continues to flee police after officers call them to stop.

They can either stand off or bite, depending on the situation – all guided by the National Use of Force Framework.

The dogs have already participated in the search for a missing man after only three weeks on the job. View image in full screen
The dogs have already participated in the search for a missing man after only three weeks on the job.
A 2018 study published in PLOS One said German shepherds are by far the most popular canine to be deployed by both police and military.

Both Boyles and Jackson said the training over time has helped them bond with the dogs, building resiliency into their partnership.

Despite their age, both Maverick and Arlo – who also love a good ball and treat – know when it’s time to work.

Jackson said it’s unique to have a K9 as a partner.

“It is a pretty great feeling to know that you always have someone there who is going to look out for you,” he said.

Dogs usually work about eight years before retiring, but until then, these two young pups have plenty of time to take a bite out of crime.

