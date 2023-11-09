Menu

Crime

Man arrested in downtown Kelowna after altercation that sent woman to hospital

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 3:43 pm
Crime rate in Kelowna still high
Kelowna’s top cop and Mayor are responding to the latest crime numbers released by Statistics Canada on Thursday. Despite a small drop in crime, Kelowna is still ranked pretty high above other communities. Taya Fast reports. – Jul 28, 2023
A man is in police custody following a Wednesday night altercation in Kelowna’s downtown.

Police said they arrested the man around 7:30 p.m. after a call about an altercation with a weapon on Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in custody and the victim is safe.

More to come.

