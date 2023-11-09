Man arrested in downtown Kelowna after altercation that sent woman to hospital

A man is in police custody following a Wednesday night altercation in Kelowna’s downtown.
Police said they arrested the man around 7:30 p.m. after a call about an altercation with a weapon on Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.
West Kelowna residents in shock following police-related shooting
Trending Now
Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspect is in custody and the victim is safe.
More to come.
More on Crime
Comments