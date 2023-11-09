Menu

Crime

Man breaks into home, sexually assaults woman while armed with knife: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 12:33 pm
Police say 34-year-old Daryl Boyd-Finch is wanted for sexual assault with a weapon.
Police say 34-year-old Daryl Boyd-Finch is wanted for sexual assault with a weapon.
A man broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman while armed with a knife last weekend, Toronto police say, and officers are now searching for the suspect.

Police issued an alert Thursday about the incident, which reportedly happened on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said they’ve identified the suspect as 34-year-old Daryl Boyd-Finch, of no fixed address.

He is now wanted for sexual assault with a weapon.

Police said he is six feet tall and 160 pounds, rides a black bicycle and often wears a traffic vest.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

