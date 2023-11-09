Vancouver Bright Night tickets now on sale for grand return of Stanley Park train

Send this page to someone via email

The much-anticipated return of the Stanley Park miniature train is full-steam ahead as tickets for its first event in years are now on sale.

The train has been out of service since September 2022, when it failed an inspection by Technical Safety BC.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced tickets for its Bright Nights ride are available for purchase as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Bright Nights is the most important fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Money raised through the fundraiser is used to help treat burn victims admitted to the burn, trauma, and plastics units at Vancouver General Hospital and BC Children’s Hospital.

A few days ago, Vancouver’s mayor Ken Sims expressed his excitement over the return of the beloved city attraction.

“The Stanley Park train is back. That’s right, it’s back baby,” Sim said in a press conference Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“A year ago we committed to bringing swagger back to the city, and it begins by bringing back events, attractions and the things our community loves and celebrates, and the Stanley Park train has been loved by Vancouverites for generations and it will be once again.”

Tickets for the Christmas-themed ride are available online on the Vancouver.ca website.

“Due to the high demand for this cherished holiday attraction and with limited tickets available, guests are encouraged to act quickly and secure their tickets in advance,” Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation staff said in a release.

Pricing is as follows:

Adults (19 to 64 years): $15

Seniors (65 years and up) and youth (13 to 18 years): $13

Child (three to 12 years) $11

Children (two years and under) Free

Bright Nights will run from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1. It will display an array of bright luminescent displays, including favourites such as the vintage fire truck and an enchanting tunnel of lights.

1:00 Stanley Park Easter Train cancelled this year

Documents obtained by Global News revealed that the safety regulator found a laundry list of problems with the train, back when it was shut down.

Story continues below advertisement

Those included one engine leaking oil on a brake lining, one locomotive with brakes that were freezing, and one with a radiator that was overheating.

Portions of the track were rusty and multiple rail ties were found to have rotted with loose rail spikes. Brake issues were identified with every single passenger carriage.

The city said Monday that it was able to get the train up and running in time for the holidays largely due to the help of multiple donors, who together contributed $500,000 of the $650,000 total bill for repairs.

“We don’t live in la-la land,” Sim said.

“Like households across the city we do have financial limitations and limits on our financial resources at the city of Vancouver, and I really don’t know if the train would have made the cut, probably doesn’t happen, without the financial contributions.”

Park board general manager Steve Jackson said that the train will still need to pass a Technical Safety BC inspection on Nov. 27, but that he is confident there would be no issues.

“Our commitment to safety is utmost in this. We wouldn’t be opening if we didn’t feel the train was safe,” he said.

“We’ve got commitment now to keep the train operational. The work we’ve done this year is going to give us hopefully a good runway here, and we’re looking forward to bringing some additional locomotives online next year as we continue to invest in this asset.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:36 Documents reveal what really happened to the Stanley Park train

— with files from Simon Little