Peterborough driver charged with impaired, leaves passenger in crashed vehicle: OPP

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a two-vehicle collision just north of the city on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 at Lindsay Road in Selwyn Township.

Police say one of the drivers had left the scene on foot, leaving a passenger inside the crashed vehicle.

A short time later officers found the driver, who was walking. He was arrested and determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Shawn Green, 51, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and one count each of failure to remain at the scene of a collision, failure to report an accident and careless driving.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 19.