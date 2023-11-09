Menu

Money

Barbie, Oppenheimer help Cineplex hit record third-quarter revenue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 9:37 am
Has ‘Barbenheimer’ marked the return of movie theatres post-pandemic?
'Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ have combined to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office. But experts are unsure whether this new wave of theatre attendance is a flash in the pan or here to stay. Kyle Benning has more – Aug 5, 2023
Cineplex Inc. reported net income of $29.7 million in its latest quarter as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning helped its revenue hit an all-time quarterly record.

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $30.9 million or 43 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

The results for the quarter last year included a $49.8-million one-time gain related to the reorganization of its Scene loyalty program.

Revenue for the quarter this year totalled $463.6 million, up from $339.8 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as theatre attendance rose to nearly 15.7 million for the quarter compared with nearly 11.1 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron rose to $12.00 compared with $11.25 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was $8.44, up from $8.35 in the same quarter last year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

