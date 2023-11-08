Menu

Crime

Calgary police say 1 man charged after online threats made to community organizations

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 8:17 pm
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Police said one man has been charged in relation to online threats made to two Calgary community organizations this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Police said one man has been charged in relation to online threats made to two Calgary community organizations this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Police said one man has been charged in relation to online threats made to two Calgary community organizations this week.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release, officers received reports of multiple online threats made on social media to two Jewish community organizations on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Police said the person allegedly created and sent the threats under a fraudulent name. The release added police uncovered the owner of the social media account and determined their location in Calgary.

Police then charged and arrested a man on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Police say Mohamad Ghandour, 25, of Calgary, was charged with three counts of uttering threats. He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Hate motivation is being investigated as a factor, according to police.

“We understand that recent events that have taken place locally in relation to international conflicts have deeply affected Calgarians’ sense of safety across their city,” said Supt. Joe Brar in an emailed statement.

“Any threats to individuals or communities, whether online or in person, are fully investigated by the Calgary Police Service,” said Insp. Keith Hurley in an emailed statement.

“We understand the impact these threats have to Calgarians’ sense of safety in their city and will work diligently to hold people accountable for their actions.”

