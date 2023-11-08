Winter coat drive aims to meet ‘really high demand’ in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new appeal to help struggling Calgarians make it through the cold months ahead.

A sewing store has launched a project that’s bringing some much-needed warmth for the winter.

Rick Rack Textiles in southeast Calgary is running a winter coat drive during November.

“We know that there are more vulnerable people than ever and we want to help those marginalized communities in Calgary,” Rick Rack owner Veronica Murphy said.

Murphy and her staff will be distributing the coats they collect to charitable organizations in the city.

One of those agencies is the Doorway, which supports young people trying to turn their lives around.

“(Our clients are) transitioning from street culture,” the Doorway’s Steven Regnault said. “They can come and use the computers to look for housing, look for jobs, to apply for things.”

The Doorway offers racks of clothing for clients to pick from.

“Great shirts for different corporate job interviews,” Regnault said.

But one section of the clothing area is now looking pretty sparse.

“We don’t have too many winter coats here, because they’re in really high demand,” Regnault said.

The Rick Rack coat drive is aimed at meeting that demand.

“Last year we got just over 100 coats and this year we’re aiming for 200,” Murphy said.

More information on the coat drive is available on Rick Rack’s website.

Calgary-based Rosso Coffee Roasters is also running a winter coat and accessory drive this month, to benefit the Mustard Seed.

“In Calgary, if you’re working outside or even if you’re just trying to get to work, you cannot do that without a winter coat,” Regnault said. “Having a winter coat opens doors. It’s world-changing.”