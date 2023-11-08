Menu

Crime

B.C. Amazon driver facing charges, accused of selling packages online

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 3:45 pm
Photos of the items that were being sold on Facebook Marketplace that were previously Amazon packages. View image in full screen
Photos of the items that were being sold on Facebook Marketplace that were previously Amazon packages. Burnaby RCMP
An Amazon driver is facing charges after being accused of failing to deliver packages and selling them on Facebook Marketplace instead.

On Sept. 10, Burnaby RCMP were contacted by Amazon, which reported that one of its drivers had apparently failed to deliver their packages and was instead selling them on Facebook Marketplace.

Amazon launched an investigation and Burnaby RCMP said the company found that this driver was connected with 32 occasions where customers did not receive their packages despite the driver marking the order as delivered.

Several of the items were still currently for sale on Facebook, according to RCMP.

Photos of the items that were being sold on Facebook Marketplace that were previously Amazon packages.
Photos of the items that were being sold on Facebook Marketplace that were previously Amazon packages. Burnaby RCMP
The Burnaby prolific offender suppression team was called in and the driver’s primary home was identified and the items on their Marketplace account were confirmed to be the stolen items, police said.

Investigators obtained a residential search warrant and arrested the Amazon driver for 32 counts of theft and found the outstanding stolen items.

Police said charges against the driver are pending.

