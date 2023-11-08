B.C. Amazon driver facing charges, accused of selling packages online

Send this page to someone via email

An Amazon driver is facing charges after being accused of failing to deliver packages and selling them on Facebook Marketplace instead.

On Sept. 10, Burnaby RCMP were contacted by Amazon, which reported that one of its drivers had apparently failed to deliver their packages and was instead selling them on Facebook Marketplace.

Amazon launched an investigation and Burnaby RCMP said the company found that this driver was connected with 32 occasions where customers did not receive their packages despite the driver marking the order as delivered.

Several of the items were still currently for sale on Facebook, according to RCMP.

Photos of the items that were being sold on Facebook Marketplace that were previously Amazon packages. Burnaby RCMP

3:19 B.C. woman shocked to receive counterfeit Amazon order

The Burnaby prolific offender suppression team was called in and the driver’s primary home was identified and the items on their Marketplace account were confirmed to be the stolen items, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators obtained a residential search warrant and arrested the Amazon driver for 32 counts of theft and found the outstanding stolen items.

Police said charges against the driver are pending.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.