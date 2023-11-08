Homicide suspect receives new 1st-degree murder charge for 2022 South Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. homicide investigators have announced a first-degree murder charge concerning a fatal shooting in South Surrey last year.

On April 6, 2022, Surrey RCMP responded to a shooting at a home at 152A Street and 24 Avenue, near King George Boulevard.

Officers found 33-year-old David Goldstein with critical injuries. He later died in hospital.

B.C.’s integrated homicide unit began its investigation shortly after the death and now, around 19 months later, it has announced a murder charge against Bryce Dallas Campbell.

Campbell, who is currently already in custody for a double fatal shooting in a different incident, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Goldstein’s death.

At the time of Goldstein’s murder, police said the shooting did not appear to be random and was not connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

0:55 VPD release more details from Vancouver club shooting investigation

The double fatal shooting, which Campbell has already been arrested for and charged with, happened at the South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30, 2022, two months after Goldstein’s death.

In that shooting, three people were shot at 2:45 p.m. at a parking lot at the park, when dozens of bystanders were present. Two people, Jordan Krishna and Robert Soreni, were killed in the shooting, while Harbir Khosa suffered life-threatening injuries.

Campbell was arrested on Aug. 5, 2022, in relation to that double fatal shooting and was charged on Aug. 22, 2022, with two counts of second-degree murder and a charge of attempted murder.

When Campbell was charged with those homicides, police said the triple shooting was related to the B.C. gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement