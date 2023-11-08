Knife pulled on staff in downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say charges have been laid after a knife was pulled on staff at a downtown business.
Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a business on Quebec and Wyndham Streets after a woman reportedly waved a knife in the air while threatening staff.
Police said the woman was found and arrested following a brief struggle.
Officers found a knife in the front pocket of her hoodie.
The woman was banned from the store after a confrontation on Monday, where a woman was reportedly punched in the breast.
A 36-year-old woman from Guelph was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
