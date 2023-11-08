Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Knife pulled on staff in downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 8, 2023 10:35 am
Guelph police say the woman was banned from the store after a confrontation on Monday that saw another woman assaulted. Officers found and arrested the accused nearby. View image in full screen
Guelph police say the woman was banned from the store after a confrontation on Monday that saw another woman assaulted. Officers found and arrested the accused nearby. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say charges have been laid after a knife was pulled on staff at a downtown business.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a business on Quebec and Wyndham Streets after a woman reportedly waved a knife in the air while threatening staff.

Police said the woman was found and arrested following a brief struggle.

Officers found a knife in the front pocket of her hoodie.

Trending Now

The woman was banned from the store after a confrontation on Monday, where a woman was reportedly punched in the breast.

A 36-year-old woman from Guelph was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices