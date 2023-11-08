Menu

Crime

64-year-old cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 10:20 am
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision in Kitchener on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were sent to the area around Huron and Trussler roads after a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was eastbound on Huron Road when it hit the cyclist.

The 64-year-old man from Kitchener who was on the bike was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital by Orge Air for treatment of serious injuries.

The 39-year-old Kitchener woman who was behind the wheel of the vehicle did not report any injuries to police.

The road was closed for several hours after the collision as officers investigated.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have dashacam footage to call its traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 Ext. 8856.

