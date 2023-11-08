Sask. talk show host John Gormley announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan talk show host John Gormley announced he is stepping away from the microphone after 25 years on the airwaves.

His last on-air day will be on Nov. 24, 2023, to host his final daily conversation.

“I want to say ‘thanks,’ for sharing your lives and your passion, and for permitting me to have a front-row seat in the incredible place that is Saskatchewan,” stated Gormley in a release.

According to a release, the Gormley Show began with the launch of the News Talk format in Saskatchewan on Sept. 9, 1998.

The talk show host connected with Saskatchewanians, prime ministers, premiers, celebrities and authors. When former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush came to Saskatchewan, Gormley joined them on stage as host and interviewer, the release read.

“Gormley makes it clear that he isn’t retiring completely, as he’ll continue to practise law on a limited basis, and will be involved in community projects,” according to the release. “He’ll continue to make Saskatchewan home but is excited to travel with his wife, Marie.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gormley is the author of two books, Left Out and The Gormley Papers. The new voice of the show will be announced soon and will take over the airwaves on Nov. 27.