Canada

Sask. talk show host John Gormley announces retirement

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 10:28 am
John Gormley
After 25 years, News Talk 650 talk show host John Gormley announced to his listeners on Wednesday morning that he will be stepping away from the microphone. Photo courtesy: Rawlco Radio
Saskatchewan talk show host John Gormley announced he is stepping away from the microphone after 25 years on the airwaves.

His last on-air day will be on Nov. 24, 2023, to host his final daily conversation.

“I want to say ‘thanks,’ for sharing your lives and your passion, and for permitting me to have a front-row seat in the incredible place that is Saskatchewan,” stated Gormley in a release.

According to a release, the Gormley Show began with the launch of the News Talk format in Saskatchewan on Sept. 9, 1998.

The talk show host connected with Saskatchewanians, prime ministers, premiers, celebrities and authors. When former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush came to Saskatchewan, Gormley joined them on stage as host and interviewer, the release read.

“Gormley makes it clear that he isn’t retiring completely, as he’ll continue to practise law on a limited basis, and will be involved in community projects,” according to the release. “He’ll continue to make Saskatchewan home but is excited to travel with his wife, Marie.”

Gormley is the author of two books, Left Out and The Gormley Papers. The new voice of the show will be announced soon and will take over the airwaves on Nov. 27.

 

