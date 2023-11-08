80,000 nurses and health-care workers launch 2-day strike in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of health-care workers across Quebec hit the picket line early Wednesday as part of a two-day strike action to demand better working conditions.

About 80,000 nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists are among the latest public sectors workers to walk off the job amid failed contract talks. Essential services like emergency rooms are maintained, however.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) is negotiating separately from other union federations that are working together and known as the common front.

Late last month, Quebec Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel outlined a new offer for public sector workers. It includes salary increases of 10.3 per cent over five years, a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker in the first year of the contract and more money for shift workers like nurses who work nights and weekends.

The offer was roundly rejected by the common front and other unions, including the FIQ. Among the sticking points for the health-care workers include higher salary, better working conditions and lower worker-to-patient ratios.

Nurses and other health-care workers’ two-day strike will continue Thursday. The FIQ also announced another 48-hour walkout for Nov. 23 and Nov.24.

— with files from The Canadian Press