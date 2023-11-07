Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating two firebombings at Jewish institutions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 12:19 pm
Fire damage is shown at the entrance of the Congregation Beth Tikvah, in Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Que., in this recent handout photo. View image in full screen
Fire damage is shown at the entrance of the Congregation Beth Tikvah, in Dollard-Des Ormeaux, Que., in this recent handout photo. B'nai Brith Canada/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating overnight firebombings at two Jewish institutions in the on-island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier says incendiary devices caused minor damage to the front door of a synagogue and the back door of another building across the street that houses a Jewish organization.

Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith Canada says the synagogue is called Congregation Beth Tikvah.

Cantor Henry Topas says synagogue members are horrified by the firebombing, which occurred exactly one month after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

Trending Now

Montreal police have not confirmed a motive for the firebombings, but they come amid rising tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Police recorded 38 reports of hate crimes and incidents targeting the Montreal Jewish community between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices