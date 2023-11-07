Montreal police investigating two firebombings at Jewish institutions

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating overnight firebombings at two Jewish institutions in the on-island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier says incendiary devices caused minor damage to the front door of a synagogue and the back door of another building across the street that houses a Jewish organization.

Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith Canada says the synagogue is called Congregation Beth Tikvah.

Cantor Henry Topas says synagogue members are horrified by the firebombing, which occurred exactly one month after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

Montreal police have not confirmed a motive for the firebombings, but they come amid rising tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Police recorded 38 reports of hate crimes and incidents targeting the Montreal Jewish community between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25.