Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old man charged after stabbing at Toronto pub

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 9:46 am
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at a Toronto pub last weekend.

The stabbing happened at the Madison Avenue Pub in the Spadina Road and Bloor Street West area late Friday.

Toronto police said an assault was reported at the scene at around 10:25 p.m.

A man was being escorted off the premises when he produced a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

The suspect then reportedly fled northbound on Madison Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man in his 20s who was taken to hospital in serious condition. He was reported to have been conscious the whole time.

Trending Now

On Monday, an 18-year-old Toronto resident was arrested. He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices