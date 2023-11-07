18-year-old man charged after stabbing at Toronto pub

See more sharing options

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at a Toronto pub last weekend.

The stabbing happened at the Madison Avenue Pub in the Spadina Road and Bloor Street West area late Friday.

Toronto police said an assault was reported at the scene at around 10:25 p.m.

A man was being escorted off the premises when he produced a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

The suspect then reportedly fled northbound on Madison Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News the victim was a man in his 20s who was taken to hospital in serious condition. He was reported to have been conscious the whole time.

On Monday, an 18-year-old Toronto resident was arrested. He’s been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.